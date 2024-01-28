Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired during armed robbery at Back of the Yards business

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A business in the Back of the Yards neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. 

Police say an unidentified male went into a business in the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 8:49 p.m. and demanded cash. 

The offender fired a shot and then took money from the register before fleeing northbound on Ashland. 

No one was hurt or injured. The suspect is not in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.  