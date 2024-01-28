Shots fired during armed robbery at Back of the Yards business

A business in the Back of the Yards neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police say an unidentified male went into a business in the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 8:49 p.m. and demanded cash.

The offender fired a shot and then took money from the register before fleeing northbound on Ashland.

No one was hurt or injured. The suspect is not in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.