Suspect setting trash receptacles on fire in alleys on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for a suspect responsible for setting at least five fires on the city's South Side over the last month.

In each incident, an unknown individual intentionally set fire to a trash receptacle in an alley, according to police. After the fire was set, it spread to adjacent homes and garages.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6800 Block of South Indiana Avenue on March 27 at 11:11 p.m.

6800 Block of South Michigan Avenue on March 27 at 1:01 a.m.

300 Block of East 70th Street on April 21 at 9:15 p.m.

6900 Block of South Prairie Avenue on April 21 at 9:45 p.m.

300 Block of East 70th Street on April 21 at 9:45 p.m.

If you have any information, please contact the Bureau of Detectives – Arson Section at (312) 744-7618.