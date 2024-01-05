Chicago arsonist sought by police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying an arsonist who set five fires within a two-hour period Wednesday on the city's Northwest Side.

The suspect is accused of intentionally setting fire to trash cans located in alleys.

The suspect was described as roughly 40 years old. He wore a black hoodie, an orange and white striped polo shirt and tan pants, according to a CPD community alert.

The arsons happened at the following times and locations:

At 4:28 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Clark Street in Ravenswood

At 5:34 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Carmen Avenue

At 6:06 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Foster Avenue in Bowmanville

At 6:17 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Berwyn Avenue

At 6:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Berwyn Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD arson detectives at (312) 746-7618.