Chicago art teacher charged with sexually abusing two of his students

An art teacher at a Near North Side private school is facing felony charges for sexually abusing two of his students, according to Chicago police.

Oscar Martinez, 68, a teacher at Chicago Grammar School, has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse of a minor.

Authorities said he taught the girls at school and in his home during weekly private lessons. The allegations span from 2010 to 2018.

One of the girls was 10 to 17 years old during that time. Officials haven’t provided details about the second student but said both of the girls’ experiences were similar.

No other details were available.