Chicago artist tells stories of survival and strength in 'Fill the Silence' campaign

The Brief Brandon Breaux, a Chicago-based visual artist known for his humanity-centered work, is partnering with World Food Program USA’s Fill the Silence campaign to spotlight resilience in communities facing hunger. The campaign aims to move public perception away from pity and toward empowerment. Breaux’s portraits highlight strength and dignity, showcasing individuals like Akeen in South Sudan and Momina in Bangladesh. Breaux’s mural at 55th and King Drive in Chicago features augmented reality and serves as a gateway to his purpose-driven art. More of his work is available at brandonbreaux.com and @bbreaux on Instagram.



As the world faces one of the most severe hunger crises in recent memory, a Chicago-based artist is using his talents to spotlight the strength and resilience of those impacted.

Brandon Breaux, known for his vibrant, humanity-focused visual art, has joined the World Food Program USA’s campaign, Fill the Silence, to help reframe how the public views global hunger.

The backstory:

The campaign, launched by the U.S. affiliate of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, aims to shift the narrative around hunger away from pity and toward empowerment.

Breaux, whose creative resume includes murals, portraits, and high-profile collaborations, was brought into the project through the agency The Creators, which connects artists with socially-driven causes.

Known for designing the cover art for Chance the Rapper’s early mixtapes, Breaux has become a respected voice in Chicago’s creative community and beyond. His previous work includes tributes to civil rights icon John Lewis and fashion pioneer André Leon Talley. He said his art for Fill the Silence focuses on "resistance and empowerment" rather than despair.

"I try to display the humanity of the subjects that I paint, right? I display the nuances of individuals that I painted as well. For what I'm doing for the World Food Program, the goal really is to display empowerment and resistance of these people facing hunger in these parts of the world," said Breaux. "So often, in the past, we've seen campaigns that really lean into emotion, maybe even like pity in some ways, but to really reclaim the narrative in a way and talk about the empowerment and what it takes to be an individual, to make it through these situations is where we wanted to focus. And I really wanted to make work that when these individuals saw it, they were really proud, and they feel empowered by seeing an image of themselves in this life."

Among the individuals featured in the campaign is a 17-year-old in South Sudan receiving support from the World Food Program through literacy education and agricultural training. Another subject, Momina in Bangladesh, used aid to reinforce her home against seasonal flooding.

Breaux said learning these stories helped him understand the scale and impact of the WFP’s work. He hopes the visuals resonate with both viewers and the people represented, saying he strives to create work that subjects can be proud of.

What's next:

Although he does not currently have an exhibition open, one of Breaux’s murals can be viewed on the north-facing wall at 55th Street and King Drive in Chicago.

The piece includes an augmented reality feature accessible via QR code. More of his work can be found online at brandonbreaux.com or on Instagram under @bbreaux

To learn more about the Fill the Silence campaign or get involved, click here.