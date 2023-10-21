Chicago's Arts in the Dark Halloween parade returns, showcasing cultural diversity and family fun

The best thing about Arts in the Dark besides the costumes, is the many cultures.

With iPhones out capturing it all, Chicago’s Arts in the Dark was back along State Street on Saturday – attracting more than 4,000 spectators.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was seen greeting attendees, but it was all about family and young people having a blast.

David from Hanover Park brought his children for the first time.

"You really feel the energy here, just feel the Chicago love, the Chicago vibe," he said.

Fifty-thousand participants from 90 of Chicago’s finest arts and cultural organizations participated. The Windy City Ghostbusters were among them.