Chicago associate pastor steps aside amid DCFS investigation into sexual abuse allegations

The Brief Father Martin Marren, an associate pastor in Chicago, is under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a minor, the Archdiocese announced Saturday. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich has directed Marren to step aside from ministry and live away from the parish during the investigation, while Marren maintains his innocence and agrees to cooperate. The person making the allegation has been offered support through the parish’s Victim Assistance Ministry, and the results of the investigation will be reviewed by the parish’s Independent Review Board.



A Chicago pastor is under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a minor, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Saturday.

Archdiocese Cardinal Blase J. Cupich sent letters to the parishes of Our Lady at St. Germaine, St. Gerald, St. Cajetan, St. John Fisher, St. John Neumann, St. Gianna, and St. Barnabas regarding the allegations against Father Martin Marren.

Cupich said he directed Marren, an associate pastor, to "step aside from ministry" and to "live away from the parish" during the investigation being conducted by the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

"While he maintains his innocence, he has agreed to cooperate with this direction and the investigation," Cupich said.

The individual who made the allegation has been offered services through the parish’s Victim Assistance Ministry. Further details haven't been released.

"Please keep in mind that this is an allegation and has not yet been founded," Cupich said.

When the investigation concludes, the results will be reported to the parish's Independent Review Board.

The Archdiocese is urging anyone who has been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, or religious employee to come forward. More information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the Archdiocese's website here.