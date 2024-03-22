Chicago attorney faces new charges for witness tampering

A Chicago attorney is facing new charges for allegedly attempting to influence a witness in his federal tax fraud case.

Michael Abramson, originally indicted in 2018 on federal tax charges, now faces additional counts including witness tampering and contempt of court. The charges stem from allegations that Abramson filed false individual and corporate income tax returns, with the original indictment accusing him of providing over $1 million for personal expenses to a woman he was romantically involved with, mischaracterizing the funds on corporate books and tax returns.

The new indictment renews the previous tax charges and adds accusations of witness tampering. According to the indictment, Abramson attempted to script the testimony of a witness – who had worked for his companies for several years – in his favor by providing her with a copy of her previous court testimony annotated with handwritten notes altering her answers.

Abramson's trial was supposed to begin on Feb. 5, but has now been postponed to July 1, 2024, following the alleged witness tampering. His bond has been revoked and he will remain in federal custody pending his trial.

Abramson, 74, of Wilmette, is set to be arraigned on the new indictment on March 28.