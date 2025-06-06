Man killed, passenger injured in single-vehicle crash on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 31-year-old man died after his car veered into the wrong lane, hit a fence, and struck a pole in the Austin neighborhood. A 23-year-old passenger was seriously injured with a broken ankle and lacerations. Chicago police are investigating the single-vehicle crash.



A 31-year-old man was killed and a passenger seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday, authorities said.

Deadly Austin crash

According to police, the driver was heading southbound around 10:40 p.m. when the white sedan veered into the northbound lane, crashed through a fence, and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop in the 100 block of North Central Avenue.

The man sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead after being treated by Chicago Fire Department personnel and transported to Stroger Hospital.

A 23-year-old passenger suffered a broken ankle and lacerations. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation by Major Accident detectives.