Chicago crime: Suspect kidnapped girl from West Side backyard, police say

The Brief A girl was kidnapped from an Austin backyard on Sunday afternoon by an unknown suspect. The suspect carried the girl to a nearby grocery store. A relative of the child confronted the suspect, who returned the girl to her mother.



A girl was briefly kidnapped from a West Side backyard on Sunday when a suspect carried her off to a store before returning the child to a relative.

The incident happened in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police said around 2:15 p.m., the victim was playing in her backyard with seven other children when the unknown female suspect entered the yard and carried her across the street to a grocery store in the 5200 block of West Madison Street.

The girl’s relative walked across the street and confronted the offender.

The child was returned to her mother.

Police said the incident was captured on video.

The offender was described as an African American woman between the approximate ages of 20 and 25, and she frequents the area of Lockwood Avenue and Madison Street.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 and give the location and any description of the suspect if it’s safe and feasible.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ268584.