Chicago Auto Show kicks off Saturday morning; smaller but more immersive and electric

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the Chicago Auto Show is officially back.

It's a little smaller this year – only one showroom instead of two – but it may be more immersive and it's certainly more electric than it's ever been before.

"There's a ton of electric vehicles on the show floor," said Mark Bilek of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association.

There are more than 20 different all-electric, zero-emissions vehicles to check out as brands like Subaru and Kia debut electric SUVs, hoping to give the likes of Tesla a run for its money.

"Not only will you see them at the show, but you'll be able to get into more than a few of them," Bilek said.

Auto Show organizers say this year's show may just be its most immersive yet.

"We also have six indoor test tracks – more than we've ever had before," Bilek said.

As for COVID's impact on this year's show: masks are required, but proof of vaccination is not unless you plan on eating or drinking.

"We're following the rules set by Cook County and the City of Chicago, and we're at McCormick Place so we can't go against those rules. We have to follow those rules because we're using a public building," Bilek said.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children and seniors. Kids under three are free.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the show runs through Presidents' Day, February 21st.