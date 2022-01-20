Chicago Auto Show previews charity gala

The Chicago Auto Show is speeding toward a full return next month.

On Thursday, FOX 32 got a taste of what will be on the menu at the Chicago Auto Show first look for charity.

The gala is set to return Feb. 11 with the goal of raising $2 million for local charities.

You must be vaccinated to attend the black tie event.

You will not be required to show proof of vaccination at the auto show unless you go to areas designated for eating and drinking.

Masks are required.

