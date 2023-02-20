New details emerge after Chicago babysitter charged in death of baby girl

A babysitter has been charged in the death of a four-month-old girl on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police arrested 29-year-old Norma Chagnama. Police say the newborn — identified as Zury Cruz Sumba — was abused in the 4700 block of N. Lawndale Avenue.

Sumba was taken to the hospital unconscious and not breathing. She was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to court documents, Chagnama had babysat Sumba at her own apartment since late last year. Documents say that on Feb. 16, Chagnama had noticed Sumba vomited on a bed. Chagnama then allegedly forcefully picked up the girl from the bed and swung her over her shoulder to pat the victim on the back.

Chagnama then allegedly threw the baby down onto the bed and realized the girl was having more trouble breathing.

Documents state Chagnama contacted the Sumba's mother who showed up at her home and began CPR.

An autopsy determined the baby's death was a homicide. Sumba had a significant injury to her spinal cord, her brain was very swollen, and the child's eyes had hemorrhaging around both optic nerves.

Chagnama’s attorney spoke out on Monday, denying that Chagnama is responsible for the baby's death.

"So obviously Norma's devastated. We don't agree with the allegations. We're maintaining her innocence. We don't believe that the timeline that the state's attorney set out lined up with what exactly happened on that day. Norma's never been in trouble with the law before. She's always cared for this child as well as other children," said attorney Niklas Lofgren.

Chagnama has been charged with first-degree murder. She is due back in court on February 27.