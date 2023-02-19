Zury Cruz Sumba child abuse case: Woman charged with murder of baby girl in Chicago

article

A woman is in custody for the child abuse murder of a baby girl in Chicago.

Chicago police said Norma Chagnama, 29, was arrested on Saturday for the death of Zury Cruz Sumba.

Emergency crews were called about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue, where the 4-month-old baby was reported to be unconscious and not breathing, Chicago fire officials said.

Sumba was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died about 12 hours later, county records show.

The girl’s death was ruled a homicide Saturday following an autopsy where it was determined she died of multiple injuries from child abuse, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chagnama is charged with one felony count of murder. She is scheduled to be in court on Monday.