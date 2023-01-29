Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras

Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.

"There are certain things here that you can't get anywhere else, but that's the way we feel about New Orleans too," said Elisa Knotts, owner of Elisa’s Cake by the #Pound.

Back in Louisiana, Knotts built a successful baking business. Nearly a year ago, she packed up her daughter and all the other sweet things in her life and re-launched her baking business in Chicago.

Homesick for her favorite recipes, Knotts boxed up a taste of the Crescent City and is shipping it to your door. From now until February 21, or Fat Tuesday, Knotts is selling King Cakes.

They taste like gooey homemade cinnamon rolls, a can’t-live-without French tradition.

"It goes with the New Orleans culture of letting the good times roll and having a good time. It is the biggest party and with a party you need a cake," said Knotts.

The cake comes with creamy icing and three colors of sprinkles, green, purple and gold, which are the official colors of Mardi Gras.

"It's a way for me to show people how much they are loved, show people how much they are appreciated," said Knotts.

The King Cakes are $25 dollars each and can be shipped or picked up. For more information on Elisa’s Custom Cakes, or to order your King Cake, go to elisascakesbythepound.com

This story is part of FOX 32 Chicago's Good News Guarantee.