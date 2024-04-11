FBI seeks man allegedly involved in Chicago bank robbery, attempted heist

The FBI is seeking to identify a man suspected of robbing a Chicago bank and attempting to rob another bank the following day.

On April 9, at approximately 3:51 p.m., FBI agents responded to a robbery at the Citibank branch located at 2801 W. Devon Avenue. The very next day, agents were called to an attempted robbery around 11 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch situated at 5687 S. Archer Avenue.

According to the FBI, the male suspect entered both banks and demanded funds while threatening violence.

Described as having a medium complexion and build, aged between 30 and 40, and standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, the suspect was dressed in a North Face puffy jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a white mask, and dark pants. Additionally, he wore dark-rimmed glasses during the first robbery.

Chicago bank robbery suspect | FBI

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Individuals with information are urged to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.