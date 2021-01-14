Chicago bar giving out gift cards to individuals who get COVID-19 vaccine

The Village Tap, located in the North Center neighborhood, announced on Twitter that they will be giving out 1,000 gift cards valued at $10 each, to individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thank you first responders and everyone doing their part to help stem the devastation caused by COVID-19. We care deeply about our staff, our guests, as well as the safety of our community," the Village Tap said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Bars and restaurants are among the many businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"By getting vaccinated, you are showing you care about us and you are doing your part to help all of us move one step closer to normal," the tweet said. "As a token of our gratitude for being vaccinated, we will be giving out 1,000 gift cards (limit 1 per person) valued at $10 each."

The Village Tap says in order to claim your gift card, you will need to go into their tavern, show proof of vaccination and then a gift card will be emailed to you the following day.