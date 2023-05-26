Chicago beaches open for the summer

Chicago's 22 beaches officially opened Friday morning.

They will be open through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

There are 26 miles of lakefront to enjoy in the city and this year more than 80 vendors will offer concessions.

The Chicago Park District will deploy beach safety ambassadors designed to help keep the beaches safe and assist beach goers as needed.

If the red flag is up, that means there should be no swimming due to dangerous conditions.

If the yellow flag is up, you can swim but with caution.

The beaches are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday through Labor Day.