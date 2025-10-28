Chicago Bear gifts new shoes to hundreds of students

The Brief Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds teamed up with "Shoes That Fit" to donate new athletic shoes to more than 300 Broadview students. Edmunds says he wants to give back and help kids feel confident heading into the school year.



A Chicago Bear is giving back — by giving kids shoes that fit.

What we know:

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds partnered with a nonprofit called "Shoes That Fit" to provide brand-new athletic shoes to more than 300 students at Lindop Elementary School in Broadview.

For some kids, going back to school comes with anxiety about fitting in.

One in seven children across the U.S. lives in poverty, and new shoes are a luxury many families can’t afford.

What they're saying:

Edmunds says he understands how important a good pair of shoes can be for kids.

"I just wanna give back to kids. You know, growing up, I’m aware that a lot of kids wear shoes that don’t fit. So I just partnered up to give back and put a smile on these kids’ faces," Edmunds said.

And of course, Staley was there to show some love to the kiddos.