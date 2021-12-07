Chicago Bears asking for coat donations to give to those in need during winter months

The Chicago Bears annual coat drive, which provides jackets to those who need them during the winter months, kicked off Tuesday.

This is the 33rd year the coat drive has happened.

The Bears say new and gently used coats will be accepted at 24 Salvation Army Family Store locations across the Chicago area through Jan. 9. To find a location nearest you, click here.

Bears Fit in suburban Vernon Hills at 155 E. Townline Rd. is also accepting jackets from Dec. 12 to 19.

"As the temperatures start to drop, I think of all the people in our communities who are still struggling financially due to the pandemic. Many can’t afford food and rent, so how are they going to buy their kids a winter coat?" divisional commander for The Salvation Army Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson said in a statement.

For those interested in receiving a coat, you can call the Salvation Army at 773-725-1100.

"We are grateful to the Chicago Bears for partnering with us to keep our neighbors warm and well cared for this winter," Richardson added.

Some facts to be keep in mind:

63% of Americans have been living paycheck to paycheck since the pandemic began

1 in 3 households in Illinois is at risk of eviction

20% of Chicagoans are living at or below the federal poverty line, which is $25,750

Advertisement

In addition, the public is encouraged to support the Salvation Army’s efforts by donating online at SalArmyChicago.org.