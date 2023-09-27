Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson fights gun violence with 'Kevvy's Vision'

A Chicago Bear is all too familiar with the gun violence that plagues Chicago's youth.

He lost one of his best friends in a shooting incident, and now, he's fighting to help other families in need.

Chicago Bears fans know Jaylon Johnson as a young cornerback who is tough on the field, but a good kid.

He was raised in Fresno, California, and played football alongside his friend Kev'vion Schrubb.

A couple of years ago, 22-year-old Kev'vion attended a party. A friend he was with got into an argument with a group and someone in that group shot and killed Kev'vion.

After his death, Jaylon teamed up with Kev'vion's family to create "Kevvy's vision project".

To date, the organization has put on backpack drives, fed the homeless and provided holiday groceries and gifts to families.

"For me, it's just about continuing to just let his soul still walk this earth," said Johnson.

As part of its Inspire Change initiative, the NFL produced a feature about the organization.

You can see the entire video on nfl.com.