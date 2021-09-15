Chicago Bears fans warned about mask rules, delays getting hot dogs and beer at Soldier Field Sunday

Chicago Bears fans need to prepare for long lines and COVID changes at Soldier Field for Sunday's home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bears say that fans should keep these things in mind as they head to the game:

ARRIVE EARLY . Parking lots open at 8 a.m. and gates open at 10 a.m. Expect delays after 11 a.m. and longer delays after 11:20 a.m.

MOBILE TICKETS ONLY. Please practice showing your mobile tickets on your phone beforehand so you're not fumbling around at the gate.

MASK RULES. Chicago requires that everyone 2 and up wear masks indoors. You can remove your mask when you are eating and drinking. Outdoors, masks are optional but recommended for unvaccinated people in crowded outdoor settings.

BE PATIENT GETTING YOUR BEER AND HOT DOGS . The concession stands are understaffed, as many businesses are right now. Be nice.

GET A SHOT! Advocate Aurora and the Bears are offering COVID-vaccinations in the Fan Zone from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kickoff is at noon.

