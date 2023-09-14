Chicago Bears hold off on tax break pursuit for new stadium

The Chicago Bears have announced that they will not pursue a state law seeking a long-term property tax break for a new stadium, at least not during this year's legislative session in Springfield.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren explained that they are opting for this approach because they want to thoroughly explore all possibilities for developing a world-class stadium.

Just last month, the Village of Arlington Heights said it was considering hiring a lobbyist to represent them in negotiations with the Chicago Bears and the redevelopment of the racetrack.

The Bears are in the process of demolishing the old racetrack with goals of potentially building a new stadium there.

Earlier this summer, the Bears also announced that the team was considering other stadium opportunities across Chicagoland and that Arlington Park was no longer its "singular focus."