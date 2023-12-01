Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco team up for 35th annual Coat Drive

The Chicago Bears are working with community partners to launch their 35th annual Coat Drive this holiday season.

In collaboration with Jewel-Osco, The Salvation Army and Shur-Way Movers, the goal is to collect 25,000 coats for people in need.

New and gently used winter coats can be dropped off at all 188 Jewel-Osco stores across Illinois from now through Feb. 12, 2024.

"We would like to collect as many coats as we possibly can, so we need everyone's help," Bears head equipment manager Tony Medlin said.