Chicago Bears release training camp open practice schedule, ticket info

The Brief The Chicago Bears will host 11 open training camp practices at Halas Hall starting July 25, with free tickets available beginning July 9. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, player autographs and family activities. The team will also bring back Family Fest at Soldier Field on Aug. 3, featuring their first practice at the stadium.



The Chicago Bears will welcome fans back to Halas Hall this summer with 11 open practices during the 2025 Bears Training Camp, the team announced Wednesday.

Tickets are free and will be available on July 9 at 10 a.m. by visiting the Bears website.

All tickets are mobile-only and must be accessed through the official Bears app.

Presented by LRS, open practice sessions will also feature interactive football activities, food vendors, live entertainment and autograph opportunities with select players, including kids-only sessions. Fans can also purchase official team gear at the on-site Bears Pro Shop.

Chicago Bears open practice dates

Schedule:

Here are the Bears' open practice dates this summer:

Friday, July 25 – Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 26 – Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29 – Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 30 – Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 31 – Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2 – Practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 7 – Practice starts at 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 8 – Practice with the Miami Dolphins starts at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 13 – Practice starts at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 14 – Practice starts at 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 15 – Practice with the Buffalo Bills starts at 10:30 a.m.

Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, with shuttle service to and from Halas Hall. Shuttle service starts 15 minutes prior to the gate opening and continues for two hours after practice ends.

No parking or drop-offs will be permitted at the practice facility.

Chicago Bears 2025 Family Fest at Soldier Field

Family Fest will take place on Aug. 3 at Soldier Field.

The event marks the Bears' first practice of the year at the stadium. There will also be activities and entertainment for fans of all ages. Tickets will go on sale July 11. Tap here for more information.