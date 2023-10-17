Chicago Bears players, volunteers team up at Greater Chicago Food Depository

Chicago Bears players are teaming up with Campbell's Soup for a good cause.

Though Tuesday was an off-day for Bears players, some were packing up food at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Tremaine Edmunds and Dominique Robinson joined other team employees and volunteers from Jewel-Osco to bag apples that will be distributed to some of the food depository's partner organizations.

The players also got a tour of the facility, which this year alone will handle more than 100 million pounds of food going to 800 community partners and feeding over one million people across the Chicago area.

Edmunds' mother was also helping out Tuesday and said their family has been doing service projects to help the community since Tremaine was a little kid.

FOX 32 spoke with Tremaine, who described the experience as eye-opening.

"It's amazing. You know, obviously behind every great thing, man, it's the process," said Edmunds. "You know obviously, the process in football is what I do, but the process as far as, you know, giving back to the community, and you know helping families out — just seeing everything that goes into it, man, it's definitely eye-opening."

The director of the Greater Chicago Food Depository said she is very thankful for the Bears' participation.