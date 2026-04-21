Unidentified man found dead in water at suburban Chicago forest preserve

The Brief An unidentified man was found dead in shallow water in Lake Michigan at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve in Highland Park. An autopsy ruled death consistent with drowning; the victim was described as about 5-foot-3, an older adult male with gray hair. Authorities are asking the public for help identifying him; the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man found dead in Lake Michigan at a suburban Chicago forest preserve.

What we know:

The body was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, located at 10 Cliff Road in Highland Park.

Lake County Forest Preserves police, along with Highland Park police and fire departments, responded to multiple reports of a body in the water. The man was found in shallow water near the shoreline.

An autopsy conducted Monday determined the man's death was consistent with drowning, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Despite multiple scientific attempts, the man has not been identified.

He is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and believed to be in his late 50s to early 70s, with gray hair and balding on the top of his head, the coroner’s office said.

He was wearing light blue drawstring shorts, an olive green Adidas hat, size 7 Nike shoes, a silver-colored metal ring and a Tahari watch.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A Tahari watch that was found on his person. (Lake County Coroner)

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to contact the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 847-377-2200 or the Lake County Forest Preserves Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.