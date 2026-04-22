Boy, 16, faces gun charges after trying to flee police on scooter in Chicago suburb

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Aurora after police spotted him illegally riding an electric scooter and he fled on foot. Officers caught him and found a loaded Glock 19 handgun with 13 bullets in his bag. He faces multiple weapon charges and was taken to a juvenile detention center.



A 16-year-old boy has been charged after police found him with a loaded handgun Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

What we know:

Around 6:36 p.m., Aurora police officers saw the teen illegally riding an electric scooter in the road near the intersection of Front and Jefferson streets.

Officers tried to stop the teen, who refused commands and later abandoned the scooter before running away. Officers chased the teen through a neighborhood and parking lot before taking him into custody.

Police found a loaded Glock 19 9mm semi-automatic handgun from a cross-body bag the teen was wearing. The gun had a magazine loaded with 13 bullets, police said.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police said the teen has known gang affiliations. He was placed in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

What they're saying:

"This arrest reflects the proactive work our officers do every day to identify threats, act quickly, and keep illegal firearms off our streets," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "When someone chooses to flee from police while carrying a loaded weapon, it creates unnecessary danger for everyone around them."