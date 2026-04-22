Police look to crack goose egg theft case in Chicago suburb

The Brief A woman was captured on video taking goose eggs from a nest near Golf Mill Mall in Niles around 4:18 p.m. Monday, police said. Illinois law prohibits removing or disturbing goose eggs or nests without a permit from the Department of Natural Resources. Authorities have not identified the woman or her motive and are asking the public for help.



Authorities are searching for a woman who went to "eggstreme" measures to remove goose eggs from a nest in Niles.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 4:18 p.m. Monday near Golf Mill Mall.

Niles police said the eggs were taken from a nest located along the side of a building.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a woman wearing a camouflage-pattern hoodie, dark pants and black Nike athletic shoes removing the eggs, placing them in her pocket and walking away.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, it is illegal to kill or remove geese or to destroy, move or disturb their active nests, eggs or young without a permit issued by the department.

Permits are issued only in certain situations to destroy eggs, the agency said. Anyone needing assistance with geese is urged to contact the department’s Urban Waterfowl Project Manager at 847-608-3177.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what the woman intended to do with the eggs. It is also unclear what charges, if any, she could face.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on the woman's identity is urged to contact Animal Control Officer Cole at aec@vniles.com.