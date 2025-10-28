Chicago named top destination for winter travel in new report

The Brief Chicago was ranked the best winter travel destination in WalletHub’s 2025 Best Winter Destinations report. The city placed first in winter attractions and second in activities, ahead of 70 other U.S. cities.



Chicago has been ranked as the top destination in WalletHub's 2025 Best Winter Destinations report for its low travel costs and attractions for winter travelers.

What we know:

Personal finance company WalletHub's released a report Tuesday to help Americans plan their travel during the winter. Each city in the study was analyzed based upon the cost and hassle of traveling to the location, its weather forecasts and the variety of activities the city offers.

CHICAGO, IL -JANUARY 08: The Chicago skyline is reflected in a frozen lake, showcasing the city's winter beauty as winter weather brings outdoor recreational activities on January 8, 2025. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Chicago was reported to have the cheapest flights from major cities with no connections and costs as low as $205. The city also offers a number of attractions for winter travel, including venues, spas and affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars.

Chicago also earned the following rankings in the report:

1st in Attractions

2nd in Activities

2nd in Travel Costs & Hassles

14th in Safety

21st in Local Costs

23rd in Weather

"Whether you love to have a chill in your bones during the winter travel season or prefer to escape to somewhere sunny, the top travel destinations can cost as little as $200-$300 to reach by plane from major U.S. cities, with no connections," WalletHub's Chip Lupo said. In addition to being affordable, the top cities also have an abundance of attractions that fit their weather patterns, along with high-quality restaurants and relatively low crime rates."

Chicago beat out 70 other cities that were featured in the report, including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., St. Louis and Cincinnati.

Despite Atlanta's warmth during the winter in comparison to other cities, it was the runner-up in the report due to its large number of shopping centers, spas and food festivals. Most flights from Atlanta during the winter don't have any connections and cost as low at $310.

Dig deeper:

For the full report on winter travel destinations, visit WalletHub's website.