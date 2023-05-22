Chicago residents gather in Beverly for final public forum on selection of new top cop

The last public forum in the search for a new Chicago police superintendent will take place on Monday night.

The forum will be held at the Beverly Arts Center on 111th Street, starting at 6 p.m. This marks the seventh forum held since mid-April.

The panel responsible for narrowing down the pool of 52 applicants to three recommendations has noted significant community turnout. Many Chicago residents agree that the new superintendent should have local ties and a plan to engage youth and enhance community relations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The panel has until mid-July to submit their list of candidates to Mayor Brandon Johnson, who will then choose a nominee for City Council approval.