Chicago celebrates 187th Birthday

Chicago turns 187 years old today!

The city was incorporated on March 4, 1837. Chicago was founded by Haitian trader Jean Baptiste Point du Sable and his wife Kitihawa.

Du Sable's pioneering spirit laid the foundation for a city that would become a melting pot of cultures and ideas, attracting settlers from across the country and abroad.

From the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 to the city's rapid rebuild, Chicago was chosen to host the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 – also known as the World's Fair.

Chicago has long been the birthplace of sports and music legends and a battleground for civil rights and social justice.

The Windy City is known for its iconic skyline and beautiful architecture. Chicago is home to landmarks like the Willis Tower, 875 N. Michigan and the Jeanne Gang and Studio Gang Architects-designed St. Regis Chicago.

In 1973, the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, redefined skyscrapers and became the tallest building in the world.

On the shores of Lake Michigan sits Chicago's 77 diverse neighborhoods.

To celebrate the day, Chicago's 57th mayor, Brandon Johnson, released a video featuring residents, visitors, and special guests wishing the greatest city in the world a Happy Birthday.