Chicago black belt takes down man who allegedly punched 7-Eleven clerk

A Chicago man with years of experience in self-defense took down another man at a 7-Eleven on the North Side after the suspect allegedly punched an employee.

The incident was all captured on incredible Facebook Live video, which the Good Samaritan recorded himself.

After the 19-year-old employee was attacked, Idriz Redzovic held the suspect down until Chicago police arrived.

Redzovic, who owns the Supreme Jujitsu Academy on Lincoln Avenue, went to the 7-Eleven near Lawrence and Ashland last Thursday night to buy Slurpee's for his kids.

While there, he saw someone harassing women in the parking lot. Then, he says, the same man punched a store employee.

Police say earlier in the day, the suspect had also stolen from the store.

Christopher Cruz, 30, is now charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft and battery.

Christopher Cruz | Chicago Police Department

Redzovic has more than 20 years of jiujutsu training, and he says his instincts took over.

"When I saw him actually connect … and hit the employee in his head, that's when my instincts kicked in," Redzovic said. "I grabbed him like I do here in training … gift wrap or twisting arm control, we teach it at Gracie Jujitsu."

Redzovic is a third-degree Gracie Jujitsu black belt. He teaches children as young as 5-years-old. His oldest student is 72.