Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project to take to the stage at Ravinia Festival

The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project will take to the stage at the Ravinia Festival next week.

In Metamorphosis, nine dance companies come together to celebrate innovation with dance forms from Afro-fusion to jazz to tap and more.

"The project is a two-year cohort-based program. We help 10 dance companies with capacity building, we advocate in the funding world, we are presenting at Ravinia, and we have a dynamic archiving project," said Princess Mhoonthe, Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project director.

One of the featured dance companies, The Hiplet Ballerinas, gave FOX 32 a preview of their performance from their home base at the Logan Center for the Arts.

The innovative dance form was created by Director Homer Bryant.

"Like we say, when you put ballet and hip-hop together, you get Hiplet. It's a blending of different art, different dance forms, Latin, jazz hip-hop and African. It's beautiful," said Bryant.

"We are excited to highlight that creative artistry in presenting nine dance companies as diverse as their Chicago home, honoring and showcasing the city's centrality to the traditions of black dance," said Ravinia senior artistic producer Eric Soderstrom.

Metamorphosis appears on the Ravinia Festival state on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, go to ravinia.org.

