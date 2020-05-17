Chicago boy, 12, shot to death in NW Indiana

A 12-year-old Chicago boy died of a gunshot wound Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Demetrius Townsel Jr. was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St. in Gary, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office. He lived in the Back of the Yards on Chicago’s South Side.

He had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. It was not immediately clear where or when the shooting occurred.

The Gary Police Department and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit are investigating.

Gary police did not provide details about the shooting early Sunday.