Chicago boy was fatally shot by 16-year-old wearing electronic monitoring bracelet for previous crimes: CPD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 6:12PM
Douglas
CPD announce charges in death of o15-year-old

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult after police say the teen fatally shot a 15-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon while walking home from school on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue.

At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Michael Brown was walking home from school in the Douglas neighborhood when he was shot twice in the head.

The 16-year-old allegedly got out of a dark-colored vehicle and shot the victim.

Michael was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

After shooting the victim, the suspect vehicle fled the scene. It was located a short time after, and the two teens were placed into custody.

"When arrested, the 16-year-old offender was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet from previous cases," said Brown.

The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult and faces one felony count of first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Supt. Brown said the gunman's criminal past will be discussed at his bond hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.

The 15-year-old juvenile that was arrested in connection with this shooting has been charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

"We're losing too many young people, and it's really sad," said Supt. Brown. "There's another family, another neighborhood, another community, left to pick up the pieces after living their worst nightmare."