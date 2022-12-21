Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience

It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year.

Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!

CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police found Javonni Jenkins and Curtis Hardman dead with CJ unharmed at the apartment near East 82nd Street and Drexel on Dec. 7.

The meeting with Santa was part of an event distributing toys and food baskets to other families in need at Joe Willie's restaurant on the South Side.