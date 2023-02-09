Chicago braces for wet and windy Thursday ahead of quiet weekend

Heavy rain is on the way through about 9 a.m. Thursday, ending sooner south of the city.

There could be some ponding on roads, but this isn’t the kind of event that sends sump pumps to their graves.

Later today there will be some showers of rain and/or wet snow with no accumulations. Winds will be of note, with a wind advisory for areas south of I-80 where gusts could exceed 45 mph.

Any rain/snow mix ends this evening with diminishing winds. Highs will be in the upper 30s far northwest and low 50s in the K3 River Valley.

Friday looks quiet with gradual clearing and highs in the mid 30s. This weekend looks terrific with highs both days in the low to mid 40s and plenty of sunshine.