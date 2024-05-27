Johnson honors fallen soldiers at Memorial Day ceremony

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson paid tribute to fallen soldiers on Monday during a Memorial Day ceremony in Grant Park.

Mayor Johnson delivered his remarks in front of the Major General John Alexander Logan Monument, a fitting location given Logan's historical significance as a war hero and political figure. Logan recommended the creation of Memorial Day in 1868.

"The legacy left behind by our U.S. service members should not ever be forgotten," Johnson said. "I pray that our dearly departed brothers and sisters, and our friends, who gave the full measure of service to our country, that they can rest peacefully with the knowledge that we stand here today proudly because of all of them. And as we pray for those souls, we also pray for the loved ones and service members that they left behind."

This year marks the 28th annual Memorial Day event in Grant Park, a longstanding tradition of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.