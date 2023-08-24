Chicago Brew Pass: Promotion encourages residents to tour city's beer scene, earn prizes

A "lager" than life promotion is going on right now for craft beer lovers.

It's called the Chicago Brew Pass and it encourages locals to tour the city's beer scene — as if they need encouragement.

The "pitcher perfect" promotion encourages you to visit 21 city craft breweries and earn some great prizes in the process.

"We really want to encourage you to go out and visit these breweries. They're a great part of our culinary scene, and they offer a variety of experiences from riverfront breweries to old industrial buildings, it really runs the gambit," said Jason Lesniewicz from Choose Chicago.

If you're over the age of 21, head to chibrewpass.com. Save the webpage to your smartphone and start checking out the breweries listed on the pass.

The more you visit, the more prizes you're eligible for, including a special beer glass, hat, bag and ultimate Chicago weekend getaway.