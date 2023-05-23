Traffic alert: Chicago bridge lifts scheduled from Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Commuters are being advised of a traffic alert starting Wednesday morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., a total of 27 bridges spanning from Ashland Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be raised to accommodate recreational sailboats transitioning from storage to Lake Michigan harbors.

As part of the weekly bridge lifts, each bridge will be raised and lowered in sequence to allow the boats to pass through. Each bridge lift is expected to take approximately eight to 12 minutes, ensuring a smooth flow of maritime traffic.

These bridge lifts will occur every Wednesday and Saturday until mid-June, providing ample opportunity for sailboats to access the lake.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and anticipate potential delays during the designated bridge lift times.