Chicago crime: Man critically injured in Bridgeport restaurant shooting

A man was shot during an argument inside a Bridgeport restaurant Friday night, according to Chicago police.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was in a restaurant in the 3400 block of South Halsted Street when two unidentified male offenders began to argue with him.

Police say one of the offenders pulled a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot several times and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.