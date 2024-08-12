Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of 12-year-old on Chicago's South Side

article

A teenager is facing attempted murder charges after a 12-year-old boy was shot inside a home in Bronzeville last week.

The boy was shot and seriously wounded in the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Deandre Warren, 18, was arrested on Friday a few blocks from where the boy was shot in the 4600 block of South Langley Avenue.

He was charged with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13.

Warren had a detention hearing Monday. No additional information is available at this time.