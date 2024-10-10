Chicago brothel doorman charged with promoting prostitution: sheriff

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with promoting prostitution after working as a doorman at an illegal brothel. Investigators allege the man set prices for sexual acts and arranged encounters with clients. The brothel, located at a massage parlor on South Halsted Street, has been shut down, and victims were offered support services.



A 34-year-old Chicago man has been charged with promoting prostitution following an investigation into an illegal brothel operating out of a massage parlor in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Shi Wang, who worked as the brothel's doorman, was arrested following an undercover operation at the massage parlor in the 2500 block of South Halsted Street, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed that Wang was responsible for setting prices for sexual services, collecting proceeds from those services, and helping arrange encounters between clients and women inside the business.

Wang was charged with two counts of promoting prostitution, both Class 4 felonies. He was later released from custody and is due back in court on Oct. 16.

The brothel was shut down and the women involved were referred to the sheriff’s Victim Support Services Unit for assistance.

Shi Wang