Chicago brothers reported missing from Englewood

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating two brothers who were reported missing Monday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Rickey and Rashad Burrage, 12 and 9, were last seen around 5 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to a CPD missing persons alert.

Both brothers were wearing t-shirts, shorts and a backpack before their disappearance. Rickey is 5-foot-3, 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His brother Rashad is 5-foot-2, 75 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said both brothers are in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.