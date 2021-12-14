Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and Bears all impacted by COVID

COVID is impacting Chicago’s pro sports teams.

The Chicago Bulls reportedly asked the NBA for a time-out. More than half the roster is in quarantine. Tuesday's game against Detroit and Thursday’s away game at Toronto have been postponed.

Ten players and additional staff of the Chicago Bulls are currently in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Even the broadcast announcers are in quarantine. They must be sidelined for 10 days or record 2 negative COVID-19 tests in a 24 hour period to return to the court. The Bulls have eight players which is the league minimum. But the NBA acted to stop the spread of the virus.

The next Bulls game is now scheduled for Sunday at the United Center against the Lakers.

The Blackhawks had a game canceled Monday because of a COVID outbreak on the other team, the Calgary Flames.

The Chicago Bears have also added a player to COVID safety protocols. On Monday, 37 players in the NFL tested positive. The league is mandating all employees who are vaccinated to get their booster shot by Dec. 27. NFL players are urged to get vaccinated.