The Chicago Bulls announced Monday that their next two games will be postponed due to 10 players and additional staff members entering COVID-19 protocol.

The Bulls said they will reschedule Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday's bout with the Toronto Raptors, marking the first two NBA games postponed this season.

The Bulls are sitting at third in the Eastern Conference with a 17-10 record.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP