17-year-old fatally shot inside Chicago Burger King

A 17-year-old was shot and killed inside a Burger King in the Archer Heights neighborhood on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Around 7:05 p.m., a 17-year-old was inside the restaurant when an unknown male offender in a Jeep SUV drove up and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim at 4060 S. Pulaski Road. The victim was shot in the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim Monday morning as Rodrigo Franco of Chicago.

The offending vehicle fled the scene and police said no arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.