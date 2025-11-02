17-year-old fatally shot in Archer Heights: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Archer Heights on Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 7:05 p.m., a 17-year-old male victim was inside a business when an unknown male offender in a Jeep SUV drove up and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim in the 4000 block of S. Pulaski Road. The victim was shot in the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The victim was later pronounced dead.
The offending vehicle fled the scene. No one is in custody.
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.