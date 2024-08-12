Chicago burglary suspect entered home, stole items as owners slept: police

Chicago police are alerting residents about a series of attempted burglaries and one successful burglary that occurred on Saturday in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood.

In the successful burglary, the offender entered a home through a window, stole wallets and cellphones while the residents slept, and exited through a side door.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5200 block of North Newland Avenue at 3:45 a.m.

5200 block of North Newland Avenue at 3:51 a.m.

6900 block of West Farragut Avenue at 4:11 a.m.

6800 block of West Foster Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

Police are searching for a man described as being between 50 and 55 years old, approximately 5'7" to 5'9" tall, and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.